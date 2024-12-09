Larsen & Toubro wins ₹702 Crore customs case

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has successfully overturned a ₹702 Crore customs duty demand after receiving a favorable verdict from the Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal in Ahmedabad.
The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad, which denied the company customs duty exemptions. L&T filed an appeal with the tribunal, appealing the order. On December 5, 2024, the panel found in favor of L&T, upholding the appeal and setting aside the full demand.
Larsen and Toubro said that the company logged a 5.4% YoY rise in net profit to ₹3,395.3 Crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company reported a net profit of ₹3,223 Crore in the previous resporting period, according to a regulatory filing.
The revenue from operations of the company jumped by 20.6% to ₹61,554.6 Crore, against ₹51,024 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.
