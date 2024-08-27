iifl-logo
Lemon Tree Hotel plans to open 80-room property in Ayodhya

27 Aug 2024 , 02:34 PM

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd said on Monday (August 26) that it inked an agreement for a new resort in Ayodhya. The Lemon Tree Hotel, Civil Lines, Ayodhya, is scheduled to launch in FY28 and will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.

The hotel will have 80 rooms, a restaurant, a rooftop lounge bar, a swimming pool, a fitness facility, banquet spaces and other common facilities.

Ayodhya, located in Uttar Pradesh, is considered Lord Ram’s birthplace and has spiritual significance for Hindus. The freshly erected Ram temple here is also expected to attract a huge number of people from around the world.

The Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham is around 5.6 kilometres from the site, and the Ayodhya Railway Station is 7.3 kilometres away. The hotel is well-connected by public and private highways.

The business stated that this property will join the state’s seven existing and six forthcoming hotels.

At around 2.02 PM, Lemon Tree Hotels was trading marginally up at ₹133.05, against the previous close of ₹132.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹135.40, and ₹132.18, respectively.

