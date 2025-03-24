iifl-logo
L&T appoints Subramanian Sarma as deputy MD and president

24 Mar 2025 , 09:07 AM

Larsen & Toubro announced that it has elevated Subramanian Sarma to the position of deputy managing director and president, effective April 2, 2025.

Subramanian currently serves as the wholetime director and president of energy vertical in the company. He shall now take up a broader role within the company. The board of directors also approved an extension of his term till February 3, 2028. His appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). 

SN Subramanyan, Chairman and Managing Director, stated that “Sarma has been pivotal in transformation of the company’s hydrocarbon and energy businesses, driving innovation, global competitiveness, and operational excellence. His promotion is well earned and deserved.”

Sarma is a chemical engineering graduate and has completed his masters from IIT Mumbai. He is a seasoned professional, with over 40 years of experience, out of which 30 years being in the Middle East. During the span of his career, Sarma has supervised the complete oil & gas value chain across various regions.

Before becoming a part of L&T, Sarma served as the managing director of a large EPC company. He was appointed to the board of Larsen & Toubro in August 2015. L&T’s energy portfolio, under the leadership of Sarma, has emerged as one of the leading EPC contractors globally.

Sarma said that he is honoured to take up this new role at a time when L&T is witnessing strong growth and expansion.

