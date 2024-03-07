iifl-logo
L&T lands ONGC order for offshore project

7 Mar 2024 , 12:26 PM

On Thursday, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) declared that the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) had placed a sizable order with their hydrocarbon vertical (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) for the MHN TCPP PGC BGC Project (MTPBP), which is located off the west coast of India.

According to a regulatory filing from the company, the scope of work includes planning, acquiring, building, installing, and commissioning new Process Gas Compressor (PGC) modules at ONGC’s Mumbai High & Tapti offshore locations in addition to modernising current facilities to increase output. It continued, “This order showcases customer confidence in L&T’s capabilities and L&T’s unwavering commitment to support ONGC in securing India’s energy needs.”

Licenced to operate under the Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT), and Offshore Wind Farm Business Groups, LTEH provides both local and foreign clients with integrated design-to-build solutions for the petroleum industry.

The company states that important orders are valued between ₹5,000 Crore and ₹7,000 Crore, mega orders are valued beyond ₹7,000 Crore, and substantial orders are valued between ₹1,000 Crore and ₹2,500 Crore. Large orders are valued between ₹2,500 Crore and ₹5,000 Crore.

An Indian multinational corporation worth $23 billion, Larsen & Toubro is involved in EPC projects, high-tech manufacturing, and services. It is active in more than 50 nations globally.

