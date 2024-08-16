iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

L&T Realty, Valor Join Hands for Rs 8,500 Crore Mumbai Project

16 Aug 2024 , 12:45 PM

According to news reports, Valor Estate, the former DB Realty, and L&T Realty, the property development division of engineering major Larsen & Toubro, have signed a legally binding contract to jointly develop an over Rs 8,500-crore project on a 7.5-acre land parcel at Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai’s Bandra west locality.

In accordance to this agreement, the firms want to create on the property approximately 1.6 million square feet of luxury residential space.

The project was developed in 2013 by Valor Estate’s subsidiary Goregaon Hotel & Realty Pvt Ltd (GHRPL) under a consortium headed by Om Metals, a hydro-mechanical engineering services provider.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority granted Om Metals Consortium permission to proceed with this project in 2006.

According to the terms of the agreement, which was inked last month, if the project’s average sale rate is up to Rs 55,000 per sq ft of RERA carpet area, L&T Realty will keep 80% of the revenue and share 20% with Valor Estate.

The revenue share of Valor Estate could rise if the project’s realization price rises above this threshold. One of the aforementioned individuals stated that Valor’s income share would rise to 27% if the average price per square foot exceeded Rs 80,000.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Bandra
  • L&T Realty
  • Real estate
  • Valor Estate
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.