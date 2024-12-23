iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

23 Dec 2024 , 02:21 PM

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.’s shares rose on Monday, December 23, after the business said that it had secured a “major” deal to sell equipment to the Indian Army.

L&T announced in an exchange filing that it has secured an order to equip the Indian Army with K9 Vajra-T Artillery Platforms.

The corporation defines a “major” order as one worth ₹5,000 Crore to ₹10,000 Crore.

K9 Vajra-T is a 155 mm, 52-calibre tracked self-propelled artillery platform based on the world’s leading South Korean self-propelled howitzer, K9 Thunder. It was created by L&T and Hanwha Aerospace to meet the Indian Army’s specific needs for operations in a variety of terrains, including deserts, plains, and high altitude regions.

L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.

L&T further highlighted that the Precision Engineering System does not manufacture any explosives or ammunition, including cluster bombs, antipersonnel landmines, nuclear weapons, or their components. The company also does not create any bespoke delivery methods for such bombs.

At around 2.16 PM, Larsen & Toubro was trading 0.13% lower at ₹3,625 per piece, erasing early morning gains, against the previous close of ₹3,629.85 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,700, and ₹3,617.05, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Larsen & Toubro
  • Larsen & Toubro news
  • Larsen & Toubro Order
  • Larsen & Toubro Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.