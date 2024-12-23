L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.’s shares rose on Monday, December 23, after the business said that it had secured a “major” deal to sell equipment to the Indian Army.

L&T announced in an exchange filing that it has secured an order to equip the Indian Army with K9 Vajra-T Artillery Platforms.

The corporation defines a “major” order as one worth ₹5,000 Crore to ₹10,000 Crore.

K9 Vajra-T is a 155 mm, 52-calibre tracked self-propelled artillery platform based on the world’s leading South Korean self-propelled howitzer, K9 Thunder. It was created by L&T and Hanwha Aerospace to meet the Indian Army’s specific needs for operations in a variety of terrains, including deserts, plains, and high altitude regions.

L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.

L&T further highlighted that the Precision Engineering System does not manufacture any explosives or ammunition, including cluster bombs, antipersonnel landmines, nuclear weapons, or their components. The company also does not create any bespoke delivery methods for such bombs.

At around 2.16 PM, Larsen & Toubro was trading 0.13% lower at ₹3,625 per piece, erasing early morning gains, against the previous close of ₹3,629.85 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,700, and ₹3,617.05, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com