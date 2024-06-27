LTIMindtree names SN Subrahmanyan as new Chairman

LTIMindtree vice chairman SN Subrahmanyan will take over as chairman after AM Naik resigned from the board, the business announced on June 26. Subrahmanyan takes over on June 27.

The Board of Directors at its meeting has approved the appointment of Mr. S.N Subrahmanyan, Non-Executive Vice-Chairman, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company with effect from June 27, 2024, according to the company’s exchange filing.

The Board appreciated Naik’s contributions to the company and his leadership, which resulted in shareholder value generation. AMN, as he is known, is the company’s Founder Chairman and the architect of LTIMindtree’s transition, according to the statement.

Speaking about the development, Naik stated that it is with great pride and satisfaction that I reflect on the journey from the early days of L&T Infotech to the IT services behemoth that LTIMindtree has become today. I am proud to have led a successful organisation and created the groundwork for future growth. I am confident that LTIMindtree will continue to flourish and achieve new heights under Mr. Subrahmanyan’s capable leadership beginning June 27, 2024.

Subrahmanyan, also known as SNS, joined the board of L&T Infotech on January 10, 2015. He was named Vice Chairman of L&T Infotech on May 4, 2017.

At around 3.14 PM, LTIMindtree was trading 3.81% higher at ₹5,374.95 per piece, against the previous close of ₹5,177.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹5,389.95, and ₹5,125, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com