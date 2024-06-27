iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

LTIMindtree names SN Subrahmanyan as new Chairman

27 Jun 2024 , 03:23 PM

LTIMindtree vice chairman SN Subrahmanyan will take over as chairman after AM Naik resigned from the board, the business announced on June 26. Subrahmanyan takes over on June 27.

The Board of Directors at its meeting has approved the appointment of Mr. S.N Subrahmanyan, Non-Executive Vice-Chairman, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company with effect from June 27, 2024, according to the company’s exchange filing.

The Board appreciated Naik’s contributions to the company and his leadership, which resulted in shareholder value generation. AMN, as he is known, is the company’s Founder Chairman and the architect of LTIMindtree’s transition, according to the statement.

Speaking about the development, Naik stated that it is with great pride and satisfaction that I reflect on the journey from the early days of L&T Infotech to the IT services behemoth that LTIMindtree has become today. I am proud to have led a successful organisation and created the groundwork for future growth. I am confident that LTIMindtree will continue to flourish and achieve new heights under Mr. Subrahmanyan’s capable leadership beginning June 27, 2024.

Subrahmanyan, also known as SNS, joined the board of L&T Infotech on January 10, 2015. He was named Vice Chairman of L&T Infotech on May 4, 2017.

At around 3.14 PM, LTIMindtree was trading 3.81% higher at ₹5,374.95 per piece, against the previous close of ₹5,177.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹5,389.95, and ₹5,125, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • LTIMindtree
  • LTIMindtree Appointment
  • LTIMindtree Chairman
  • LTIMindtree news
  • LTIMindtree Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.