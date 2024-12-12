iifl-logo-icon 1
L&T’s data centre business secures first major order in Tamil Nadu

12 Dec 2024 , 01:35 PM

Larsen and Toubro said on Thursday, December 12, that its data centre business, L&T-Cloudfiniti, has signed its first large customer for its hyperscale data centre in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai.

According to the business, the center has a built-in capacity of 30 MW, with 12 MW of colocation-ready capacity available on two levels. Its client, a renowned cloud service provider, has rented a 6 MW IT load capacity, which includes high-density racks stretched across a full floor and bulk broadband, it said.

The contract is for 10 years.

According to Seema Ambastha, CEO of L&T-Cloudfiniti, the partnership is the first of many similar collaborations. We are optimistic that our fast, scalable, and reliable solutions will reshape India’s data center landscape in the coming days, she stated.

Last week, L&T won a good verdict from the Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal in Ahmedabad, overturning a ₹702 Crore customs tax demand.

The demand was raised on account of an earlier order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad, which rejected the company customs duty exemptions. 

The company’s net profit increased by 5.4% to ₹3,395.3 Crore in the September quarter. In the previous year, it posted a net profit of ₹3,223 Crore. 

At around 1.27 PM, Larsen & Toubro was trading 1.45% lower at ₹3,860 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,916.75 on NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

