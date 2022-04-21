Mahindra Mahindra hikes prices of vehicles by 25Percentage

Mahindra Mahindra today announced a price hike of 25Percentage on its range of vehicles This will result in an increase of Rs 10000 to Rs 63000 on the ex-showroom prices across the range depending upon the model and the variant The price hike will be effective from 14 April 2022 The price revision is result of continuous increase in prices of key commodities such as steel aluminium palladium etc The company has taken necessary initiatives to partially offset the unprecedented hike in commodity prices to absorb the impact passing a minimal percentage of cost increase to customers through a price revision The company is working with its sales and dealer network to communicate the new prices to their customers appropriately