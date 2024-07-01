Mahindra & Mahindra's wholesales up y-o-y by 11% in June

Mahindra & Mahindra announced a notable 11% year-on-year increase in wholesales for June, totaling 69,397 units. The company dispatched 62,429 units to its dealers during the same month.
Headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Mahindra & Mahindra is a leading Indian automobile manufacturer known for its diversified portfolio and strong market presence.
In the domestic market, Mahindra & Mahindra’s passenger vehicle sales surged by 23% to 40,022 units compared to June of the previous year. Export figures also showed growth, with total exports reaching 2,597 units in June, marking a 4% increase from the 2,505 units shipped in June 2023.
At the time of writing on July 1, 2024, at 2:02 pm, Mahindra & Mahindra’s stock is trading at ₹2879.85, reflecting a 0.46% gain from the previous closing price. Over the past year, Mahindra & Mahindra’s stock has risen by an impressive 96%, and it has gained 69% since the beginning of the current year.
