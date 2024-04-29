iifl-logo
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Design, Price, Features

29 Apr 2024 , 11:04 AM

Mahindra & Mahindra to introduce the much awaited Mahindra XUV 3XO, a facelifted and compact SUV, to the Indian market. Exciting improvements in features, safety features, and design are all promised for the new model. An early look at the newest offering is provided here:

The XUV 3XO will get updated front and rear fascias that are modeled off Mahindra’s BE SUV lineup. Anticipate revised headlamp clusters, fang-shaped LED DRLs, and grille decorations in the style of triangles completed in chrome. To improve the overall appearance, the back will have redesigned tailgate and integrated LED taillights.

The XUV 3XO’s interior will include a digital instrument cluster, a big touchscreen infotainment system, and a redesigned dashboard arrangement modeled by the XUV 400 EV. Anticipate fresh upholstery choices and high-end finishes that provide an opulent, contemporary vibe.

With the XUV 3XO, Mahindra will provide amenities that are exclusive to the sector, such as a seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control that can be accessed via AdrenoX-connected auto technology. Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, air-conditioned front seats, a wireless phone charger, automated headlights with wipers, and more are anticipated features.

The current engine range for the XUV 3XO will remain unchanged, consisting of a 1.5-liter turbo diesel, a 1.2-liter turbo petrol, and a Turbosport variation. An AMT automatic or a 6-speed manual will be available as transmission options.

The XUV 3XO is anticipated to have a 20.1 km/l stated fuel efficiency. It will go up against well-known vehicles like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and the soon-to-be Skoda sub-4-meter SUV.

Sales of the Mahindra XUV 3XO are anticipated to commence soon after its unveiling today. The starting price of the SUV is probably going to be ₹9 Lakh (ex-showroom). Although there will be fierce competition in the market, its fresh design, features, and enhanced dynamics should help it stand out.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, which combines performance, style, and cutting-edge technology, is expected to have a significant impact on the small SUV market.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

