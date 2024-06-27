iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Manappuram Finance zooms ~9% to hit 52-week high; tops smallcap index

27 Jun 2024 , 03:04 PM

Manappuram Finance Ltd shares rose over 9% on Thursday, June 27, reaching a 52-week high and emerging as the top gainer in the small-cap index during the early session trade.

The stock opened at ₹197.45 on the BSE, slightly up from its previous closing price of ₹196.45. It surged to a 52-week high of ₹214, up 9% from Wednesday’s close.

Manappuram Finance’s shares have increased by more than 74% since its 52-week low of ₹122.7 on July 14, 2023.

Earlier this month, VP Nandakumar, MD and CEO of Manappuram Finance indicated that demand for gold loans has increased this year, spurred by middle-income individuals seeking finances following Covid.

“Our average ticket size is between ₹70,000-75,000, with an average loan life of three months. The clientele is largely from the upper and lower middle classes, and their need for money facilitates our growth,” he stated.

Nandakumar also mentioned Asirvad Microfinance, Manappuram Finance’s non-banking microfinance affiliate, and its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

He stated that the draft red herring prospectus (DHRP) has been filed, and the launch is planned for the next 2-3 months.

Manappuram Finance Ltd. is one of India’s top gold loan NBFCs. Shri. V.P. Nandakumar, the present MD & CEO, launched the company in 1949 in the seaside village of Valapad (Thrissur District) with his late father, Mr. V.C.

At around 2.50 PM, Manappuram Finance was trading 7.43% higher at ₹210.85, against the previous close of ₹196.27 on NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Manappuram Finance
  • Manappuram Finance news
  • Manappuram Finance share price
  • Manappuram Finance Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.