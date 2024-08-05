Marico Profit Up 8.66%, Shares Close Higher

Marico Limited, a leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, announced an 8.66% increase in net profit for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company’s net profit rose to ₹464 Crore, up from ₹427 Crore in the same quarter the previous year. This information was detailed in Marico’s consolidated statements filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday, August 5.

Market Reaction

Following the announcement, Marico’s shares closed 1.53% higher at ₹672.10, compared to ₹661.95 at the previous market close. The company’s first-quarter results were released during market hours, contributing to the positive market response.

Revenue Growth

Marico reported a 6.7% increase in revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY24-25. The revenue grew to ₹2,643 Crore, up from ₹2,477 Crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.