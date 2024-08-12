Market Ends Flat Amid Volatility

In a highly volatile trading session on August 12, Indian benchmark indices ended the day flat. The Sensex closed with a minor loss of 56.99 points, or 0.07%, at 79,648.92, while the Nifty dipped by 20.50 points, or 0.08%, to settle at 24,347.00. Market breadth was almost even, with 1,760 shares advancing, 1,801 shares declining, and 87 remaining unchanged.

On the Nifty, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, ONGC, Infosys, and JSW Steel emerged as the top gainers, while NTPC, Britannia Industries, Adani Ports, SBI, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were among the major laggards.

The BSE Midcap index ended the session flat, while the Smallcap index managed to edge up by 0.5%.

Sector-wise, the FMCG, power, PSU Bank, and media sectors saw declines ranging from 0.5% to 2%. On the other hand, sectors like banking, telecom, IT, oil & gas, metals, and realty registered gains of around 0.3%.