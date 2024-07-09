iifl-logo

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Maruti Suzuki hits 2 million car deliveries via Indian Railways

9 Jul 2024 , 10:26 AM

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) has surpassed a green milestone by delivering over 2 million cars using Indian railways. This makes them the first Indian automaker to achieve this eco-feat, the business announced on Monday.

Rail usage increased by more than 600%, with dispatches rising from 65,700 units (FY 2014-15) to 447,750 units (FY 2023-24). Over the next ten years, this change is expected to save 10,000 metric tonnes of CO2 and 270 million litres of gasoline. MSIL uses trains to create a greener, less congested future, according to a corporate statement.

In fiscal year 2023-24, Maruti Suzuki India expanded its use of railways for car dispatches by 21.5%.

This is a significant increase from around 5% in FY 2014-15, representing a more than six-fold growth over the previous decade. “Through our focus on green logistics, we’ve achieved notable results, including cutting around 10,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions and saving about 270 million litres of fuel,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director and CEO.

With plans to virtually double production capacity from 2 million to 4 million units by FY 2030-31, the business hopes to increase railway-based shipments by about 35% over the next 7-8 years. Takeuchi underlined Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to India’s Net Zero Emissions objective of 2070.

Earlier this year, as part of the PM Gati Shakti project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened India’s first automobile in-plant railway siding at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant. This facility can dispatch around 300,000 automobiles per year. Another railway siding is being developed at the Manesar site and is scheduled to be operational soon.

Maruti Suzuki’s shift to greater train transport not only improves efficiency but also aligns with government goals for sustainable development and lower carbon emissions in the automobile sector.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

