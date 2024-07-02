iifl-logo

Maruti Suzuki logs 12% growth in June sales at 1,79,228 units

2 Jul 2024 , 10:34 AM

Maruti Suzuki India stated on Monday that total wholesales increased by 12% to 1,79,228 units in June. In the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sent 1,59,418 units to its dealers, according to a company statement.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,37,160 units last month, up from 1,33,027 units the previous year, representing a 3% increase, it noted.

Sales of mini-segment automobiles, including the Alto and S-Presso, fell to 9,395 units from 14,054 in June 2023.

Compact car sales, which included the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, were 64,049 units compared to 64,471 units the previous month.

Last month, utility vehicles including the Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, and XL6 sold 52,373 units, up from 43,404 the previous year.

Eeco sales were 10,771 units last month, compared to 9,354 units in June of last year, and light commercial vehicle Super Carry sales were 2,758 units, compared to 2,992 units the previous year.

MSI said that its shipments last month were 31,033 units, compared to 19,770 units the previous year.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India’s largest passenger automaker, announced a standalone net profit of ₹3,878 Crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, up 48% year on year from ₹2,624 Crore recorded in the previous period. The earnings exceeded the Street expectation of ₹3,046 Crore.

At around 10.28 AM, Maruti Suzuki India was trading 0.25% lower at ₹12,078.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹12,108.65 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹12,149.95, and ₹12,029.60, respectively.

