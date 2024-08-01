Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit up by 47% y-o-y to ₹3,650 Crore

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s Q1FY25 net profit increased 47% year on year to ₹3,650 Crore, above market forecasts, as cost-cutting measures, favourable commodity prices, and foreign exchange bolstered its bottom line. Its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the same time previous year stood at ₹2,485.1 Crore.

The country’s largest automaker’s April-June revenue increased 9.9% to ₹35,531.4 Crore from ₹32,326.7 Crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA based increased by 49.1% to ₹4,448.3 Crore. The operating margin increased by over 350 basis points to 12.5%, up from 9.2% in the same quarter last year.

Maruti Suzuki said in an investor presentation that cost-cutting efforts, good operating leverage, and beneficial foreign exchange movement all helped to boost margins.

Maruti Suzuki sold 521,868 automobiles in the quarter, up 4.8% over the same period the previous year. Its domestic market sales during the same period was 451,308 units, up 3.8% from Q1FY24. Its export sales totalled 70,560 units, an increase of 11.6% over Q1FY24.

The company reported net sales of ₹33,875.3 Crore for the quarter, an increase from ₹30,845.2 Crore in Q1 FY 2023-24.

At around 2.14 PM, Maruti Suzuki was trading 0.82% higher at ₹13,233.05 per piece, against the previous close of ₹13,115.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹13,680, and ₹13,112, respectively.

