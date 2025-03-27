iifl-logo
Maruti Suzuki to set up unit in Kharkhoda; to infuse ₹7,410 Crore

27 Mar 2025 , 09:04 AM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced that its board has approved setting up a third plant at Kharkhoda having a capacity of up to 2.5 lakh vehicles per year. The company plans an investment of ₹7,410 Crore.

The company informed in its filing with the bourses, that the capacity expansion will be funded through internal accruals.

This capacity is expected to be expanded by 2029.

The current capacity at Kharkhoda is 2.5 lakhs units per year. The company is currently constructing another plant with the same capacity.

The company added that the proposed expansion is for increasing market demand.

The automaker announced a 13% growth in its Q3FY25 net profit to ₹3,525 Crore against the previous corresponding quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was reported at ₹38,492 Crore. The company’s EBITDA registered a growth of 14% to ₹4,470 Crore. EBITDA margin came in at 11.6% in the quarter ended December 2025 as compared to 11.70% in the previous corresponding quarter.

In a latest development, Maruti announced that it has appointed Sunil Kakkar as an Additional Director and Whole-Time Director. As per the company, this is the first example of a homegrown Indian employee being nominated as a director on its board by parent Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
