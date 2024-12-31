iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Mazagon Dock Shares Soar on Rs 1,990 Crore Defense Deal

31 Dec 2024 , 12:46 PM

Following the Ministry of Defence’s Monday signing of two significant contracts totaling Rs 2,867 crore with Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and Naval Group, France, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ shares jumped 4.6% to reach their day’s high of Rs 2,370.50 on the BSE.

These agreements are intended to improve the capabilities of the Indian Navy’s submarines, especially the Kalvari-Class, by utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo (EHWT) systems and Air Independent Propulsion (AIP).

For the development of an AIP Plug and its integration with the DRDO-developed AIP system onboard Indian submarines, a deal worth around Rs 1,990 crore was signed with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai. It is anticipated that this technology, which is being developed domestically by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), will increase the conventional submarines’ endurance in India.

According to a news release from the Defense Ministry, the integration of AIP systems enables submarines to remain underwater for extended periods of time without having to surface, enhancing their operational and stealth capabilities.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • Mazagon dock
  • NSE
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.