Ministry Predicts 39 MT Coal Stock by Month's End

Secretary Amrit Lal Meena of the coal ministry stated that the government anticipates that domestic coal-based thermal power plants will have a stock of 39 million tonnes of the dry fuel by the end of this month and 34 million tonnes by the end of September.

The closing stocks are expected to be significantly greater than they were a year ago, up 39.2% for August and 57% for September during the crucial monsoon season, when fuel transportation and evacuation become difficult.

At 43.7 million tons, power plants currently have enough inventory to last roughly 19 days.

The prediction is made against the backdrop of increased fuel production and delivery, which continues to support a significant portion of the nation’s energy generation.

Meena estimates that by mid-October, when the monsoon period ends, more than 30 million tonnes of stock will be available, as opposed to 18.75 million tonnes on October 18, when the rains stopped, the previous year. He continued, “There will be replenishment and accreditation after mid-October because there is more coal production in the second half of the year.”

The goal set by the coal ministry is to generate 1.5 billion tonnes in FY30 and 1.08 billion tonnes in FY25.

