iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

M&M Financial Services logs 3% growth in June disbursements

3 Jul 2024 , 10:59 AM

On Tuesday (July 2), non-bank lender Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd published strong performance metrics for June 2024, noting consistent growth and good asset quality in the face of economic headwinds.

The company’s June 2024 disbursements totaled around ₹4,370 Crore, a 3% increase from the previous year. In Q1 of FY25, disbursements totaled roughly ₹12,730 Crore, representing a 5% year-on-year increase rate.

In June 2024, business assets totaled over ₹1,06,200 Crore, up 4% from March 2024 and 22% from June 2023.

The collection efficiency (CE) for June 2024 was 95%, slightly lower than 96% in June 2023. Similarly, CE for the first quarter of FY25 was anticipated to be 94%, which was consistent with the previous year.

Asset quality measures improved, with stage-3 assets assessed at 3.6% as of June 30, 2024, down from 4.3% the previous year. Stage-2 assets were around 6.1%, down from 6.4% recorded in June 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services had a healthy liquidity position with a balance sheet totaling over ₹8,000 Crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial recorded a net profit of ₹619 Crore for the March 2024 quarter, a 9.5% decrease from ₹684 Crore the previous year.

The company’s net interest income for the quarter was ₹3,706.10 Crore, up by 21% YoY. Loan growth was strong, with total assets increasing by 24% YoY to ₹1.02 lakh Crore. Quarterly disbursements increased by 11% to ₹15,292 Crore.

At around 10.54 AM, M&M Financial Services was trading 1.29% lower at ₹298.55, against the previous close of ₹302.45 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹303.25, and ₹288.60, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • M&M Financial Services
  • M&M Financial Services News
  • M&M Financial Services Share
  • M&M Financial Services Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.