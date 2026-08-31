MSCI Rejig 2026: Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy Solutions and Groww Set for Inflows; Reliance Weight Cut

MSCI’s latest index reshuffle will bring four Indian stocks into the index and remove three others, while changes in stock weightages are expected to trigger significant buying and selling by global passive funds. Here’s what the MSCI rejig means for investors, which stocks could see inflows and outflows, and why the new Closing Auction Session is important.

The Indian stock market is closely watching the MSCI index reshuffle on August 31, 2026, with the revised changes becoming effective from September 1.

The changes are important because funds that track MSCI indices may need to adjust their portfolios to reflect the new composition and weightages. That means some stocks could see significant buying, while others could face selling pressure.

The four major additions are Laurus Labs, Lenskart Solutions, Adani Energy Solutions and Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the company behind Groww. At the same time, Balkrishna Industries, SBI Cards and Astral will exit the index.

But what exactly is MSCI, why does this reshuffle matter, and does an expected inflow automatically mean a stock will rise?

Let’s understand it in simple terms.

What is MSCI?

MSCI stands for Morgan Stanley Capital International.

It is a global index provider that creates stock-market indexes used by investors and fund managers around the world.

One of its important benchmarks is the MSCI India Index, which is designed to represent the large- and mid-cap segments of India’s equity market. The index covers roughly 85% of India’s equity universe.

In simple words, think of MSCI as creating a basket of important Indian stocks.

Global funds use this basket as a benchmark. Some funds also try to replicate the index itself.

So, when MSCI changes the basket, these funds may have to change their holdings as well.

A simple example

Suppose a global fund has ₹100 crore invested according to an MSCI index.

If MSCI increases the weight of Stock A, the fund may need to buy more Stock A.

If MSCI reduces the weight of Stock B, the fund may need to sell some Stock B.

If Stock C is removed completely, an index-tracking fund may need to sell its holding in Stock C.

This is essentially what is happening with the latest MSCI rejig.

What changes in the MSCI index?

The latest review will result in:

Stocks being added

Laurus Labs

Lenskart Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww)

Stocks being removed

Balkrishna Industries

SBI Cards and Payment Services

Astral

India’s weight in the relevant MSCI index is also expected to increase marginally, while the number of constituents rises from 165 to 166.

But additions and removals are only one part of the story.

MSCI is also changing the weightages of several existing stocks.

Which stocks could see the biggest inflows?

According to estimates cited by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the four stocks being added could collectively attract around $1.52 billion in passive inflows.

Stock Estimated inflow Laurus Labs ~$598 million Lenskart ~$352 million Adani Energy Solutions ~$310 million Groww ~$256 million

Laurus Labs is therefore expected to be the biggest beneficiary among the four new additions.

Why does this matter?

The expected inflow doesn’t mean MSCI itself is buying these stocks.

Rather, funds that track or benchmark themselves against MSCI indices may need to adjust their portfolios.

If several large funds need to buy the same stock around the same time, demand can increase significantly.

Existing stocks also get higher weightages

MSCI isn’t only adding new stocks.

Some existing constituents are getting a higher weight in the index, which could also result in additional buying.

The major beneficiaries are estimated to include:

Eternal – ~$674 million inflow

– ~$674 million inflow Adani Enterprises – ~$202 million

– ~$202 million Adani Ports – ~$77 million

– ~$77 million JSW Energy – ~$34 million

– ~$34 million Adani Power – ~$28 million

– ~$28 million GMR Airports – ~$22 million

– ~$22 million Swiggy – ~$13 million

Together, these seven stocks could attract around $1.05 billion in additional inflows.

What about Reliance Industries?

This is one of the most important parts of the MSCI rejig.

Reliance Industries is seeing its MSCI weight reduced.

That means funds tracking the index could potentially need to reduce their exposure to Reliance.

The estimated outflow from Reliance is around $523 million, making it the largest estimated outflow among the stocks affected by weight reductions.

Other stocks facing lower weights include:

Jio Financial Services – ~$61 million outflow

Indian Hotels – ~$32 million

Aditya Birla Capital – ~$21 million

Colgate-Palmolive – ~$16 million

Together, the five stocks could see estimated outflows of around $653 million.

Stocks exiting the MSCI index

Three stocks are being removed:

Balkrishna Industries

SBI Cards

Astral

Their estimated combined outflow is around $450 million.

Balkrishna Industries is expected to see the largest outflow among the three at approximately $169 million, followed by SBI Cards at around $143 million and Astral at around $138 million.

Why are these stocks being added or removed?

This is an important point.

MSCI does not simply choose stocks because they are “good” or because it expects them to rise.

Index construction follows defined rules covering areas such as market capitalisation, free float, liquidity and other investability criteria. MSCI publishes methodologies governing how its indexes are constructed and maintained.

Therefore, an addition to the MSCI index should not be interpreted as a recommendation to buy the stock.

Similarly, removal does not necessarily mean MSCI believes the company’s business is deteriorating.

The change is primarily about index eligibility, size, liquidity, investability and index weightings.

How are the stocks performing today?

As of 12:40 PM on August 31, 2026, on NSE, the stocks being closely watched are showing mixed performance.

Stock Current price Change Laurus Labs ₹1,912.50 ▼ 1.34% Lenskart Solutions ₹660.10 ▲ 3.76% Adani Energy Solutions ₹1,556.90 ▼ 1.55% Groww / Billionbrains Garage Ventures ₹194.30 ▲ 1.48% Eternal ₹326.50 ▼ 0.46% Adani Enterprises ₹3,076.70 ▼ 2.90%

What does this tell us?

Interestingly, expected MSCI inflows do not automatically translate into a rising stock price during the day.

For example, Laurus Labs is expected to receive the largest inflow among the new additions, yet it was down 1.34% at 12:40 PM.

Similarly, Adani Energy Solutions was down 1.55%, while Lenskart and Groww were trading higher.

This is because stock prices are influenced by many factors simultaneously — overall market sentiment, crude oil prices, global markets, company-specific news, traders positioning ahead of the event and expectations of institutional flows.

The actual MSCI-related buying and selling can also become more concentrated towards the end of the trading session.

Why is everyone talking about the market close?

This MSCI rejig is particularly interesting because India has recently introduced a new Closing Auction Session (CAS).

The new mechanism was introduced on August 3, 2026.

Under the new system, eligible stocks move into a closing auction after continuous trading ends, with orders being matched to determine the official closing price.

And this MSCI rebalance is expected to be one of the first major tests of the new system.

What is the Closing Auction Session?

Let’s make this very simple.

Earlier, the closing price was calculated using trades during the final part of the regular trading session.

Under the new system, eligible stocks have a closing auction in which buy and sell orders are collected and matched to determine the closing price.

This becomes particularly important when there are very large institutional orders concentrated around the close.

And MSCI rebalancing can create exactly that situation.

Reuters reported that market participants expect concentrated buying and selling to potentially cause sharp moves in individual stocks, particularly those with lower liquidity.

Why could there be volatility today?

Imagine that a global fund needs to buy a very large quantity of Laurus Labs to match its new MSCI weight.

Instead of spreading that order evenly across several days, the fund may need to execute the adjustment around the rebalance.

Now imagine several funds doing the same thing.

You suddenly have:

Large buying orders + limited available sellers = potential upward price pressure

The opposite can happen with stocks facing outflows:

Large selling orders + limited buyers = potential downward pressure

This is why the final part of today’s session could see unusually high trading volumes and price movements.

Market participants are also watching the session because the MSCI rebalance represents an important test of India’s new closing-auction mechanism.

Does an MSCI inflow mean the stock will definitely rise?

No.

This is probably the most important takeaway for investors.

An estimated $598 million inflow into Laurus Labs, for example, does not mean Laurus Labs will automatically gain 5%, 10% or even 1%.

Why?

Because the expected buying may already be partly reflected in the stock price.

Traders and institutional investors often know about MSCI changes well before they become effective. Some may position themselves in advance.

There can also be profit-taking after the actual rebalance.

So, MSCI inclusion is best understood as a potential source of additional institutional demand, not a guaranteed stock-market return.

What does the MSCI rejig mean for investors?

For a normal retail investor, the key point is not that you need to immediately buy every stock receiving an expected inflow.

Instead, the MSCI reshuffle can help explain unusual trading volumes and sharp price movements in affected stocks.

For example:

Laurus Labs: New MSCI constituent, expected major inflow

New MSCI constituent, expected major inflow Lenskart: New addition, expected significant inflow

New addition, expected significant inflow Adani Energy Solutions: New addition

New addition Groww: New addition

New addition Eternal: Higher weight, potentially significant buying

Higher weight, potentially significant buying Adani Enterprises: Higher weight, potential inflow

Higher weight, potential inflow Reliance Industries: Lower weight, potential selling pressure

Lower weight, potential selling pressure Balkrishna Industries, SBI Cards and Astral: Index removal and potential passive outflows

The impact is likely to be more visible in trading volumes and near-term price movements than in the companies’ underlying business fundamentals.

MSCI Rejig 2026: Key Takeaways

1. Four stocks are entering the MSCI index:

Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy Solutions and Groww.

2. Three stocks are exiting:

Balkrishna Industries, SBI Cards and Astral.

3. Laurus Labs has the biggest expected inflow among new additions:

Around $598 million.

4. Eternal could see the largest inflow from a weight increase:

Around $674 million.

5. Reliance Industries faces the biggest estimated outflow:

Around $523 million due to its lower index weight.

6. The changes are not a buy/sell recommendation:

MSCI changes its index based on predefined methodology and investability criteria.

7. Trading volume could rise sharply:

Index-tracking funds need to adjust their portfolios around the rebalance.

8. The market close is especially important:

Large institutional orders can become concentrated near the end of the session.

9. India’s new Closing Auction Session is being tested:

The MSCI rebalance is one of the first major events where the new mechanism will handle potentially large institutional flows.

10. Retail investors should avoid confusing passive flows with business fundamentals:

An MSCI inclusion can create temporary demand, but the long-term performance of a company still depends on its earnings, valuation, growth, cash flows and broader market conditions.

Bottom Line

The MSCI reshuffle is essentially a large-scale portfolio adjustment by global investors.

Four Indian stocks are entering the index, three are leaving, and several others are seeing their weights changed. That could result in billions of dollars of estimated passive buying and selling.

For investors, the most important thing to watch today is not simply whether an MSCI stock is green or red, but whether there is a significant change in trading volume and price movement towards the close.

And because this is also the first major MSCI rebalance under India’s new Closing Auction Session, today’s closing trades could provide an important indication of how the new system handles large institutional orders.

Note: Stock prices in the performance table are based on the NSE data provided by you as of 12:40 PM on August 31, 2026. Estimated MSCI flows are estimates and may differ from actual fund flows.