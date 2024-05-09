iifl-logo
NBCC gets new contracts worth Rs 450 crore

9 May 2024 , 12:03 PM

Contracts of ₹450 Crore have been awarded to state-owned NBCC in Kerala and Chhattisgarh. NBCC is a real estate company and a project management consultancy.

NBCC disclosed in a regulatory filing that it received contracts from the Court Receiver of the Indian Supreme Court valued at ₹450 Crore.

A contract worth ₹250 Crore has been awarded to NBCC for Amrapali Vananchal City in the Bhilai District of Chhattisgarh.

In Kerala’s Ernakulam District’s Amrapali Cosmos in Aluva, it was awarded a contract of ₹ 150 Crore.

Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was established in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive to finish Amrapali’s unfinished projects via NBCC (India) Ltd.

The task assigned to the state-owned company was to finish 38,000 apartments and turn them over to customers.

The Supreme Court’s Senior Advocate R Venkataramani was named Court Receiver in 2019.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

