NBCC wins construction projects worth ₹9,445 Crore

13 Dec 2024 , 08:59 AM

NBCC (India) Ltd. secured building projects totaling ₹9,445 Crore in four Indian states: Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka.

In a stock exchange statement, the business stated that on Thursday, the National business Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) designated NBCC as the project management consultant for the completion of 16 Supertech Ltd. projects scattered across the four states mentioned above.

The projects will contain 49,748 dwellings across four states. The project’s construction cost is about ₹9,445 Crore, which includes a 3% contingency. The Project Management Consultancy (PMC) fees are fixed at 8%, plus a 1% marketing fee, according to the stock exchange filing.

This week, NBCC secured a ₹432 Crore order from the Central University of Odisha. The assignment entails delivering full project management consultancy services for the establishment of a net zero sustainable campus at the Central University of Odisha, Sunabeda.

Last week, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary HSCC (India) secured orders totaling ₹600 Crore. 

HSCC India received two orders from Maharashtra’s National Health Mission. It recently received a ₹213 Crore development order from Motilal Nehru Nehru College in New Delhi.

The company had announced plans to develop a 10-acre industrial land in Noida for over ₹600 Crore in cooperation with Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

