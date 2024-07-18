iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NCLT Greenlights Insolvency Proceedings for Primat Infrapower

18 Jul 2024 , 10:16 AM

Following an application filed by Axis Finance Ltd., the Mumbai bankruptcy court admitted Essel Group affiliate Primat Infrapower & Multiventures to the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

Axis Finance, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, the country’s third largest private sector lender, approached the tribunal after the firm failed to pay its bills.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) also designated Devarajan Raman as the company’s interim resolution professional.

“We hold that the debt and default have been satisfactorily established from the records,” said a bench presided over by judicial member Kuldip Kumar Kareer and technical member Anil Raj Chellan in a judgement dated July 15.

Ruchi Khatlawala Pandya, partner at law firm Little & Co, stated that with the application’s admission, a moratorium has been imposed, preventing the company from being prosecuted further and prohibiting the company from transferring, encumbering, alienating, or disposing of any of its assets, legal rights, or beneficial interests.

Axis Finance’s attorneys, Nausher Kohli and Yash Dhruva of MDP & Partners, appeared before the tribunal and stated that the lender had sanctioned a Rs 100 crore loan to Primat Infrapower & Multiventures in July 2018. However, in January 2019, the Essel Group subsidiary company failed to pay its dues of approximately ₹87 crore.

Primat Infrapower & Multiventures claimed in its application that the default date recorded with the information utility was September 17, 2020, and the NPA (non-performing asset) was June 30, 2020. “Even if one of the above dates is considered the date of default, it is clear that the current petition is barred by Section 10-A of the Code,” claimed the Essel Group affiliate firm through its counsels.

Following the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns, the government enacted Section 10(A) on March 25, 2020, which clarified that no application for the initiation of CIRP shall be filed for any default arising on or after March 25, 2020, for six months or such period, not exceeding one year from that date.

However, Axis Finance maintained through its counsel that Primat Infrapower & Multiventures had failed to pay the interest payments for the quarters ending September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019. As a result, the corporate debtor committed payment defaults before the 10(A) term, it claimed.

Several affiliates of Subhash Chandra’s Essel Group, including listed enterprises such as Siti Networks Ltd, Zed Learn Ltd, and Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd, are also undergoing insolvency proceedings.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Axis Finance
  • NCLT
  • Primat Infrapower & Multiventures
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.