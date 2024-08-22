New TVS Jupiter Series Unveiled

TVS Motor Company launched its Jupiter 110 scooter on Thursday for ₹73,700 (ex-showroom), following numerous social media teasers. The updated model has a new design and several additional features, including Bluetooth, Call and Text, Voice Assist, Navigation, and a Cricket Score Update.
Starting with its design, the new model has a completely revamped appearance, including a modern LED headlamp, a front LED light bar with integrated turn indicators and danger lights. At the back, there is an LED light bar with an emergency brake warning light.
Buyers can choose between four variations and seven colour options, with the LED light bar available from the mid-spec variants. The model also has a follow-me headlamp and turn indicators that automatically reset.
The scooter now features iGo assist technology, an intelligent start-stop system, and an integrated starter generator. The new LCD digital instrument cluster displays call and text notifications, distance to empty, vehicle location, average fuel economy, navigation, and voice assistance. Additional amenities include a USB charger, a 2-liter glove box, a spacious 33-liter under-seat storage area, and a long, flat seat that the manufacturer claims is the largest in its class.
