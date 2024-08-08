NHPC Q1 net profit up by 1% y-o-y to ₹1,109 Crore

NHPC Ltd reported a 1.2% YoY increase in net profit to ₹1,108.5 Crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

In the preceding fiscal quarter, NHPC reported a net profit of ₹1,095 Crore, according to a regulatory filing. The company’s revenue from operations decreased by 2.3% to ₹2,694.2 Crore, compared to ₹2,757.3 Crore in the previous year.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 2.8% to ₹1,462.6 Crore compared to ₹1,504.6 Crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin was 54.3% in the reporting quarter, compared to 54.6% in the same time last year.

NHPC Ltd (NHPC), a Government of India enterprise, is an energy utility that plans, promotes, and organises the construction of hydroelectric power facilities. The corporation also generates electricity from hydro, wind, and solar sources. NHPC’s offerings include the development of conventional and unconventional sources in India and internationally. It sells electricity wholesale to state-owned/private distribution utilities through long-term power purchase agreements.

At around 10.50 AM, NHPC was trading 0.94% lower at ₹99.60, against the previous close of ₹100.55 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹100.20, and ₹98.80, respectively.

