Nifty 50 and Sensex Open Strong

On Friday, the final trading session of the week, both the NIFTY50 index and the SENSEX opened on a positive note. The NIFTY50 reached a new all-time high of 23,667.10, just surpassing its previous record by three points. Broader market indices, including the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100, also saw significant gains.
Market Performance
Broader Indices
Market Breadth
The market breadth was positive with 1,570 stocks advancing and 536 stocks declining.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)
FIIs were net buyers for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, with total net purchases exceeding ₹13,000 crore, boosting market sentiment.
Sectoral Performance
Nifty IT outperformed after Accenture’s stock surged 6% following strong earnings driven by high demand for its AI services.
Top Gainers and Losers in NIFTY50
