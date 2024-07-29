NTPC logs 13% y-o-y growth in Q1 revenue

NTPC’s revenue increased by 13.5% year-on-year to ₹44,419 Crore in the April-June 2024 quarter, according to its financial reports released on July 27. In the previous corresponding quarter, the firm’s revenue was ₹39,122 Crore.

In the first quarter of FY25, the company’s profit increased by 11% to ₹4,511 Crore from ₹4,066 Crore in the same quarter last year. The profit was also larger than expected based on the poll.

According to NTPC’s regulatory filing, its EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, increased by 9.5% from the previous fiscal year’s June quarter. It stood at ₹12,466 Crore.

However, the power generator company’s margin declined by 100 basis points to 28%, which was 80 basis points worse than the expectation for the quarter under review.

Total income increased to ₹48,981.68 Crore from ₹43,390.02 Crore in the same period last year. Expenses reached ₹41,844.18 Crore, up from ₹36,963.61 Crore the previous year.

NTPC’s consolidated electricity generation increased to 114 billion units (BUs) in Q1 FY25 from 104 billion in Q1 FY24.

The company’s standalone power generation was 98 billion units, up from 88 billion units a year before.

NTPC coal stations had a plant load factor of 80.39% in Q1 FY25, compared to the national average of 76.19%.

NTPC, which is under the Ministry of Power, is India’s largest power generation firm, with 76 gigawatts of installed capacity.

