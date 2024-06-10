NTPC looking to develop cleaner aviation turbine fuel

According to news reports, state-run NTPC Ltd is looking into ways to combine green hydrogen and carbon recovered from its thermal power plant to make cleaner aviation turbine fuel.

According to the reports, the biggest electricity generator in India would try to establish an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of clean jet fuel. The business may investigate producing at Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh, the site of its planned green hydrogen centre. The reports mentioned that the location is not set in stone.

The project will be built by the company’s unit, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, according to the reports.

Making the switch to sustainable aviation fuel will be a big step in NTPC’s journey to renewable energy and a smaller carbon impact.

In a response to ET, the business stated that although it was investigating the possibility of producing clean jet fuel, it was too soon to make any comments regarding the new facility’s dimensions, location, and cost. NTPC Green Energy might go public in December, according to a previous ET article.

The company intends to manufacture green hydrogen using renewable energy sources and to capture carbon dioxide from the thermal plant chimney using CCUS technology. In the reactor, both gases will be synthesised to create jet fuel.

At a synthetic fuel production unit, both gases will be mixed using the Fischer Tropsch process to create jet fuel.

According to the reports, NTPC Green Energy will invest ₹70,000 Crore to construct the Andhra Pradesh facility for producing the fuel and its derivatives in addition to creating systems and components connected to renewable energy.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com