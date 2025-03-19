NTPC to raise ₹4,000 Crore via NCDs private placement

NTPC Limited announced that it is planning to issue unsecured, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹4,000 Crore via a private placement. The issue shall take place on March 20, 2025. The NCDs shall carry a coupon rate of 7.26% per annum. As per the company, the NCDs shall have a tenure of 15 years, with maturity date as March 20, 2040.

The company informed the bourses and shareholders that the funds raised shall be utilized for capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans, and other general corporate purposes.

As per the company’s filing with the exchanges, “this marks the first issue under the resolution passed by the board of directors dated June 29, 2024, and the subsequent shareholder approval received on August 29, 2024.”

The debentures issued shall be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Debenture Trust Deed shall be executed in compliance with the Companies Act and regulations as applicable.

NTPC reported a net profit of ₹4,711.40 Crore for the quarter ended December 2024. The company registered a growth of 3.1% year-on-year against ₹4,571.90 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The state-owned power giant reported revenue of ₹41,352.30 Crore, registering a growth of 4.8% on a year-on-year basis. In the previous corresponding period, the company registered a revenue of ₹39,455 Crore.

