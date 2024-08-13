Ola Electric Market Cap Surges Past ₹51,000 Crore

Ola Electric Mobility shares rose 71% from their listing price of ₹76 to a market capitalisation of more than ₹51,000 crore in just three days after the stock debuted on the bourses.
Today’s stock hit a new high of ₹130 on the BSE after rising about 19% in the early trading session.
On Friday, the firm stated that the board will have its first meeting since the listing on August 14, to release the first quarter results for fiscal year 2025.
The company’s shares were listed at ₹76 each, in accordance with the IPO pricing. The IPO mostly met expectations, as the GMP was undervalued in the unlisted market.
Ola Electric’s share price has also risen due to its leadership position in the electric two-wheeler sector, where it holds a 35% stake.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.