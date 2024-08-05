iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ONGC Expands Gas Production for North Eastern Power Plants

5 Aug 2024 , 02:12 PM

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has increased operations in Tripura to supply power plants in the northeastern state, according to an official on Monday. The decision comes despite allegations of a decline in gas supplies to the state’s several gas-fired power facilities.

ONGC produced 1,527 million standard cubic metres (MMSCM) of gas in Tripura in fiscal 2023-24, with a goal of 1,675 MMSCM in the current fiscal year.

“ONGC has been attempting to improve gas production so that sufficient gas is delivered to Tripura’s gas-fired power plants. “We have already set a target of extracting 1,675 MMSCM of gas during the current fiscal year (2024-25), while production was 1,527 MMSCM in 2023-24,” ONGC Tripura Asset Manager Krishna Kumar told PTI.

He stated that ONGC will drill up to 20 additional wells for gas exploration in fiscal year 2024-25, with one more rig to be added immediately to support the exploration push. ONGC now operates six rigs to explore natural gas in the northeastern state.

Aside from new exploration, ONGC has begun the process of cluster drilling to collect gas from existing well sites, which already have infrastructure and license for exploration.

“Due to rising urbanisation in Tripura, ONGC is focussing on cluster drilling to extract gas from ancient wells where facilities are already available. In addition, we do not need to get new state approval for gas exploration or extraction at certain locations. There is also no need to purchase land, which has become an expensive endeavour,” he added.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • North East
  • ONGC
  • power plant
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.