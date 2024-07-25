iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

OrbiMed-Backed Suraksha Diagnostic files for IPO

25 Jul 2024 , 03:00 PM

Suraksha Diagnostic, supported by global investment firm OrbiMed, has submitted preliminary documents to SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will feature an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.9 Crore equity shares from existing shareholders, without any new issuance of shares.

Key selling shareholders include promoters Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal, and Satish Kumar Verma, each selling 21.32 lakh equity shares. Investor OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius will sell 1.06 Crore shares, the largest portion. Munna Lal Kejriwal and Santosh Kumar Kejriwal will also participate in the sale.

The largest shareholders before converting compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) are Ritu Mittal with a 22.87% stake, Satish Kumar Verma with 19.38%, OrbiMed with 19.51%, and the late Kishan Kumar Kejriwal with 11.15%.

Based in Kolkata, Suraksha Diagnostic offers pathology and radiology testing, as well as medical consultation services. It competes with companies like Agilus Diagnostics, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Metropolis Healthcare, and Thyrocare Technologies.

The company operates through its central reference laboratory, eight satellite laboratories, and 194 customer touchpoints, including 48 diagnostic centers and 146 sample collection centers across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya.

In the fiscal year 2024, Suraksha Diagnostic reported a net profit of ₹23.1 Crore and revenue of ₹218.7 Crore, up from ₹6.1 Crore and ₹190.1 Crore respectively in the previous fiscal year ending March 2023.

ICICI Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management, and SBI Capital Markets are the lead merchant bankers for the IPO.

Related Tags

  • IPO
  • Suraksha diagnostic
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.