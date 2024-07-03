Paytm launches healthcare coverage for merchant partners

Paytm introduces ‘Paytm Health Saathi’, an exclusive health and income protection plan for merchant partners, accessible via the ‘Paytm for Business’ app. This initiative aims to support merchant partners with affordable healthcare benefits, ensuring their wellbeing and business continuity.

‘Paytm Health Saathi’ offers comprehensive services starting at ₹35 per month, including unlimited doctor teleconsultations and in-person OPD visits within a network.

It also provides income protection cover for business interruptions due to accidents, natural disasters, or strikes.

Powered by MediBuddy, the service includes discounts at pharmacies and on diagnostic tests, with a simplified claim process directly through the app. The initiative aims to empower merchant partners by enhancing resilience and access to affordable healthcare coverage.