iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Persistent Systems' stock price down by over 9% today

22 Apr 2024 , 02:04 PM

Following the release of Persistent Systems’ fourth-quarter FY24 results report on Monday, the mid-tier IT services provider’s stock price dropped by more than 5%. On the BSE, shares of Persistent Systems dropped as much as 5.31% to ₹3,680.80 a share.

For the quarter that ended in March 2024, the company reported a net profit of ₹315.3 Crore, representing a rise of 25.36% YoY.

Consolidated revenue for Persistent Systems climbed 14.9% YoY in Q4FY24 to ₹2,590 Crore, while sales in USD terms increased 13.2% YoY to $310.89 million.
Orders were booked at $447.7 million in terms of Total Contract Value (TCV) and $316.8 million in terms of Annual Contract Value (ACV) for the quarter that concluded on March 31, 2024.

For the fiscal year 2023–2024, the Persistent Systems Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per share on the face value of ₹5 per share. The business stated in an exchange filing that the ultimate dividend is contingent upon the members’ acceptance at the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director of Persistent Systems, stated, “As we begin the new fiscal year, we are excited about the road ahead and confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth with strategic investments in disruptive technologies like AI.”

Despite a 71% increase in the last year, Persistent Systems’ stock price has decreased by more than 7% in just one month. In three years, the share price of Persistent Systems has increased by almost 293%.

Shares of Persistent Systems were down 5.19% at ₹3,685.75 a share on the BSE at 9:55 a.m.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Persistent Systems
  • Q4
  • result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.