iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

PI Industries plans to acquire Plant Health Care Plc for 32.8 million pounds

27 Jun 2024 , 01:55 PM

On Wednesday (June 26), Udaipur-based agrochemicals company PI Industries Ltd said that its board of directors has authorised the acquisition of Plant Health Care Plc (PHC) for approximately 32.8 million pounds. This move intends to improve PI’s ability to provide integrated solutions for sustainable agriculture.

PHC, an AIM UK-listed company, with subsidiaries in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and several other countries. The company is well-known for its products, intellectual property, and experience with protein/peptide technology in the agricultural biological arena.

PHC’s technology has gained tremendous traction in recent years, particularly through the registration and commercialization of its patented PREtec peptide products.

PHC has a strong R&D base in the United States, and its products have received positive feedback in important regions such as the United States, Brazil, Europe, and Mexico. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, PHC recorded consolidated revenue of $11 million with a 60% gross margin.

PI’s expansion in biologicals has been consistent, with an eight-product portfolio and several more under development and registration. Revenue from biological products grew nearly 29% in FY24.

By combining these with other complimentary technologies and a pipeline of chemical products, PI will have a “double engine” to generate a portfolio of products that will feed into well-oiled sales engines in India and important overseas markets.

The acquisition will take place through PI Industries’ wholly-owned overseas subsidiary. The purchase price will be paid in cash and funded with previous Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) revenues.

The acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including the scheme’s efficacy through a UK court process and acceptance by a majority of PHC shareholders who own at least 75% of the shares. The transaction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2025.

At around 1.34 PM, PI Industries was trading 1.59% higher at ₹3,835.85 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,775.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,950, and ₹3,830, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • PI Industries
  • PI Industries Acquisition
  • PI Industries News
  • PI Industries Stake
  • PI Industries Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.