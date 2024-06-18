iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Pidilite Industries - ICA sign licensing agreement for use of UV technology

18 Jun 2024 , 10:56 AM

Pidilite Industries Ltd, a manufacturer of adhesives and construction chemicals, announced on Friday (June 15) that its joint venture, ICA Pidilite Private Ltd, has signed an agreement with Industria Chimica Adriatica SPA (ICA) to license particular UV technology.

According to a stock exchange filing, ICA Pidilite Private Limited, a joint venture of Pidilite Industries Limited (the Company) and Industria Chimica Adriatica SPA, Italy (ICA), has signed an agreement with ICA to license certain UV technologies from ICA.

As part of this related party transaction, ICA Pidilite will pay an agreed-upon fee to ICA, however the financial details are not disclosed. The transaction, which was conducted on an arm’s length basis, is not considered substantial and will have no impact on the company’s management or control.

The aforementioned transaction is a related party transaction conducted on an arm’s length basis. The corporation stated that this is not a major transaction and has no influence on management. Furthermore, neither the promoter nor the promoter group of Pidilite Industries is involved in or has any stake in this transaction.

Pidilite sells its products under a variety of brands, including Fevicryl, Dr. Fixit, Fevicol, Fevicol MR, Fevikwik, Fevistik, and M-seal. The company’s products are utilised in the leather, adhesive, footwear, textile, and paper chemical sectors.

At around 10.52 AM, Pidilite Industries was trading 0.65% higher at ₹3,130 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,109.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,139, and ₹3,104.50, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

 

Related Tags

  • Pidilite Industries
  • Pidilite Industries Agreement
  • Pidilite Industries news
  • Pidilite Industries Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.