Pidilite Industries names Sudhanshu Vats as MD designate

1 Mar 2024 , 12:37 PM

Pidilite Industries has named Sudhanshu Vats as its new Managing Director, beginning April 2025. Sudhanshu succeeds CEO and MD Bharat Puri, who is leaving the position after ten years of service. Sudhanshu offers almost three decades of leadership expertise to his new post in the media, broadcasting, and FMCG industries.

He joined Pidilite in 2021 as Deputy Managing Director. He formerly worked as MD and CEO of EPL Ltd. and Viacom18. He has also held senior positions at Unilever, Broadcast Audience Research Council India, Confederation of Indian Industry, and BP (Castrol) India. Sudhanshu has a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Kurukshetra and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from IIM Ahmedabad.

The Pidilite board has also accepted Kavinder Singh’s nomination as Executive Director and Joint Managing Director Designate, beginning April 2025. He is now the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts. He returns to Pidilite after previously serving as CEO of Consumer Products until 2014.

Singh joins Pidilite Industries from Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL), where he now serves as Managing Director and CEO.

Pidilite Industries Executive Chairman MB Parekh stated that Sudhanshu and Kavinder’s appointments will mark the next stage of Pidilite’s leadership journey.

In addition, he served as Group CEO and Managing Director of Viacom 18 Media for eight years. He began his career with Hindustan Lever as a management trainee in 1991 and spent the next twenty years in different sales, marketing, and general management leadership positions.

