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Piramal Finance jumps 10% on Q4 results. Detailed analysis here

28 Apr 2026 , 02:11 PM

Piramal Finance has recently grabbed investor attention after a the company stocks rose 10% on NSE today, driven by robust financial performance in Q4 FY26. Backed by improving operational metrics and a strong retail lending push, the company is positioning itself as a high-growth NBFC. However, concerns around earnings quality and premium valuation remain.

What Drove Piramal Finance’s Stock Rally?

Piramal Finance shares surged nearly 12%, hitting an all-time high following impressive Q4 FY26 results.

  • Net profit (Q4 FY26): ₹502 crore (up 390% YoY)
  • Full-year PAT: ₹1,506 crore (up 210% YoY)
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Crossed ₹1 lakh crore (25% YoY growth)
  • Retail loan dominance: ~85% of total loan book

The rally reflects investor optimism around the company’s transition to a retail-focused lending model and its ability to scale rapidly.

Operational Strengths Driving Growth

Piramal Finance has demonstrated significant improvement in core operating metrics:

  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Improved to 6.5%, indicating stronger lending profitability
  • Cost efficiency: Opex/AUM reduced to 3.6%
  • Asset quality: Gross NPAs declined to 2.3%
  • Reduced wholesale exposure: Now just ~3% of the portfolio

The strategic shift toward retail lending has reduced concentration risks and improved stability.

Growth Outlook for FY27

Management has outlined an ambitious roadmap:

  • AUM growth target: ~25%
  • Profit growth target: ~50%
  • Return on Assets (RoA): Targeting ~2.5%

Expansion Plans

  • Entry into rural lending markets
  • Expansion of gold loan portfolio

These initiatives are expected to diversify revenue streams and strengthen long-term growth.

Industry Tailwinds Supporting Piramal Finance

The broader NBFC sector is benefiting from favorable macro conditions:

  • Potential Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate cuts could support margins
  • Industry AUM growth expected at 12–18%
  • Strong demand from retail and MSME borrowers
  • Piramal Finance operates as an upper-layer NBFC, implying tighter regulatory oversight but also greater credibility

Key Risks and Concerns

Despite strong headline numbers, some red flags persist:

  • Exceptional gains: ₹1,590 crore boosted Q4 profits (non-recurring)
  • High provisions: ₹1,787 crore due to legacy assets
  • Earnings volatility: Questions remain on sustainability of profits

These factors suggest that underlying profitability may not be as strong as reported.

Valuation Analysis: Is the Stock Overpriced?

Piramal Finance currently trades at a premium valuation:

  • P/E ratio: ~36x

Peer Comparison

  • Bajaj Finance: ~31–32x
  • Cholamandalam Investment: ~27x

Profitability Concerns

  • ROE (3-year average): ~0.94%
  • TTM ROE: Negative

The high valuation appears difficult to justify given weak return ratios and inconsistent earnings quality.

Final Verdict: Should You Invest in Piramal Finance?

Piramal Finance presents a compelling growth story backed by:

  • Rapid AUM expansion
  • Strong retail lending focus
  • Improving operational efficiency

However, investors should remain cautious due to:

  • One-off profit boosts
  • Expensive valuation
  • Weak and volatile return metrics

Piramal Finance is a momentum-driven growth stock with improving fundamentals, but sustained execution and consistent profitability will be critical to justify its premium valuation.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AUMGrowth
  • #FinanceStocks
  • #FundamentalAnalysis
  • #InvestmentAnalysis
  • #PiramalFinance
  • #PiramalFinanceStock
  • #Q4Results
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