Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

PNC Infratech secures ₹2,957 Crore order from SECL

29 Jul 2025 , 09:14 AM

PNC Infratech Ltd informed the bourses and shareholders that it has emerged as the L1 (first lowest) bidder for a mining services contract. This contract was floated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

As part of the project, the company will handle, transport, and other mining services. This also includes hiring of HEMM for overburden removal and coal extraction through surface mining. In addition to this, loading and transportation of extracted coal to multiple destinations at the Gevra OCP expansion project situated in Chhattisgarh.

The aggregate quoted value of the contract stands at ₹2,956.66 Crore. The financial bids for the project will begin on July 28, 2025. The company plans to execute the project within a period of 5 years.

Last month, the business announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Public Works Department (PWD), Rajasthan. The project awarded was for construction of a flyover in Bharatpur city.

The company secured a contract on June 6, 2025 for construction of a flyover from Heeradas Chouraha to Kumher Gate Chouraha under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract. As per the company, the aggregate value of the contract is ₹239.94 Crore.

The company said that it expects to complete the project within a period of 2 years.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

