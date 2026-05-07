Polycab Share surges more than 6% - Reasons explained

Shares of Polycab India surged nearly 6% to trade around ₹8,971.50 on NSE following a strong set of Q4 results that significantly beat market expectations across key financial parameters.

The company’s performance reintroduced investor confidence in its execution strength, even in a challenging macro environment marked by weak March demand, geopolitical uncertainties, and channel destocking pressures.

Despite these headwinds, Polycab India delivered broad-based growth, driven by robust demand in its core cables & wires segment and improving momentum in its diversified businesses.

Q4 Performance Snapshot: Revenue, EBITDA, and Profit Growth

Polycab India reported strong year-on-year growth in its consolidated financial performance:

Revenue: Up ~27% YoY

Up ~27% YoY EBITDA: Up ~13% YoY

The revenue growth was particularly impressive given the softness in end-market demand during March. However, EBITDA growth lagged revenue due to a slightly evolving product mix and near-term margin pressures.

Market Share Expansion in Cables & Wires Segment

One of the most significant highlights from the quarter was Polycab India’s continued market share gains in the organised cables & wires industry.

Market share increased to 30–31%

Expansion of 300–400 basis points YoY

This growth was driven by:

Strong execution capabilities

Expanded distribution reach

Scale advantages in procurement and manufacturing

The cables & wires segment remains the company’s core revenue driver, and consistent share gains strengthen its long-term leadership position in the industry.

FMEG Business Turns Profitable: A Key Diversification Milestone

Polycab’s Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment covering fans, lighting, and appliances delivered a major milestone:

Revenue growth: ~39% YoY

EBIT: Turned positive for the first time

This marks an important step in Polycab’s diversification strategy beyond its traditional cables & wires business.

Strategic Impact:

Reduces dependency on cyclical core segment

Enhances long-term margin stability

Strengthens brand presence in consumer electricals

Earnings Momentum and EPS Upgrades

Post-results, analysts revised earnings estimates upward:

EPS upgrades: ~3–5%

Supported by stronger-than-expected execution and margin resilience

The consensus view suggests steady compounding driven by:

Market share gains

Capacity expansion

FMEG contribution improvement

Capex Pipeline and Expansion Strategy

Polycab India has laid out an ambitious expansion roadmap:

Planned capex : ₹60–80 billion over 5 years

₹60–80 billion over 5 years Focus on expanding capacity in high-voltage and EHV segments

EHV capacity expected to start contributing from FY28

Strategic Importance:

This expansion supports:

Long-term demand capture

Entry into higher-value product categories

Strengthening of export and institutional business

Balance Sheet Strength Remains a Key Advantage

Polycab continues to maintain a strong financial position:

Net cash expected to rise to ~₹47.8 billion by FY28

Compared to ~₹41.5 billion in FY26

Why It Matters:

Provides flexibility for expansion

Reduces financial risk

Supports sustained capex without leverage concerns

Key Risk: Margin Pressure from Product Mix Shift

Despite the strong outlook, analysts flagged a key risk area:

Rising share of exports and institutional sales

These segments typically carry lower margins than retail cables business

This could lead to:

Short-term EBITDA margin pressure

Slight earnings volatility depending on product mix

Valuation and Long-Term Outlook

At present, Polycab India trades at approximately:

~34.5x FY28 estimated EPS

Growth Drivers Ahead:

Strong demand in infrastructure and housing sectors

Continued market share gains

Scaling FMEG profitability

Capacity expansion in high-margin segments

Overall Outlook:

The company is increasingly seen as a multi-year structural growth story, supported by execution strength, industry consolidation, and improving business diversification.

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