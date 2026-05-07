Polycab Share surges more than 6% - Reasons explained

Shares of Polycab India surged nearly 6% to trade around ₹8,971.50 on NSE following a strong set of Q4 results that significantly beat market expectations across key financial parameters.
The company’s performance reintroduced investor confidence in its execution strength, even in a challenging macro environment marked by weak March demand, geopolitical uncertainties, and channel destocking pressures.
Despite these headwinds, Polycab India delivered broad-based growth, driven by robust demand in its core cables & wires segment and improving momentum in its diversified businesses.
Polycab India reported strong year-on-year growth in its consolidated financial performance:
The revenue growth was particularly impressive given the softness in end-market demand during March. However, EBITDA growth lagged revenue due to a slightly evolving product mix and near-term margin pressures.
One of the most significant highlights from the quarter was Polycab India’s continued market share gains in the organised cables & wires industry.
This growth was driven by:
The cables & wires segment remains the company’s core revenue driver, and consistent share gains strengthen its long-term leadership position in the industry.
Polycab’s Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment covering fans, lighting, and appliances delivered a major milestone:
This marks an important step in Polycab’s diversification strategy beyond its traditional cables & wires business.
Post-results, analysts revised earnings estimates upward:
The consensus view suggests steady compounding driven by:
Polycab India has laid out an ambitious expansion roadmap:
This expansion supports:
Polycab continues to maintain a strong financial position:
Despite the strong outlook, analysts flagged a key risk area:
This could lead to:
At present, Polycab India trades at approximately:
The company is increasingly seen as a multi-year structural growth story, supported by execution strength, industry consolidation, and improving business diversification.
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