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Polycab Share surges more than 6% - Reasons explained

7 May 2026 , 12:42 PM

Shares of Polycab India surged nearly 6% to trade around ₹8,971.50 on NSE following a strong set of Q4 results that significantly beat market expectations across key financial parameters.

The company’s performance reintroduced investor confidence in its execution strength, even in a challenging macro environment marked by weak March demand, geopolitical uncertainties, and channel destocking pressures.

Despite these headwinds, Polycab India delivered broad-based growth, driven by robust demand in its core cables & wires segment and improving momentum in its diversified businesses.

Q4 Performance Snapshot: Revenue, EBITDA, and Profit Growth

Polycab India reported strong year-on-year growth in its consolidated financial performance:

  • Revenue: Up ~27% YoY
  • EBITDA: Up ~13% YoY

The revenue growth was particularly impressive given the softness in end-market demand during March. However, EBITDA growth lagged revenue due to a slightly evolving product mix and near-term margin pressures.

Market Share Expansion in Cables & Wires Segment

One of the most significant highlights from the quarter was Polycab India’s continued market share gains in the organised cables & wires industry.

  • Market share increased to 30–31%
  • Expansion of 300–400 basis points YoY

This growth was driven by:

  • Strong execution capabilities
  • Expanded distribution reach
  • Scale advantages in procurement and manufacturing

The cables & wires segment remains the company’s core revenue driver, and consistent share gains strengthen its long-term leadership position in the industry.

 

FMEG Business Turns Profitable: A Key Diversification Milestone

Polycab’s Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment covering fans, lighting, and appliances delivered a major milestone:

  • Revenue growth: ~39% YoY
  • EBIT: Turned positive for the first time

This marks an important step in Polycab’s diversification strategy beyond its traditional cables & wires business.

Strategic Impact:

  • Reduces dependency on cyclical core segment
  • Enhances long-term margin stability
  • Strengthens brand presence in consumer electricals

 

Earnings Momentum and EPS Upgrades

Post-results, analysts revised earnings estimates upward:

  • EPS upgrades: ~3–5%
  • Supported by stronger-than-expected execution and margin resilience

The consensus view suggests steady compounding driven by:

  • Market share gains
  • Capacity expansion
  • FMEG contribution improvement

 

Capex Pipeline and Expansion Strategy

Polycab India has laid out an ambitious expansion roadmap:

  • Planned capex: ₹60–80 billion over 5 years
  • Focus on expanding capacity in high-voltage and EHV segments
  • EHV capacity expected to start contributing from FY28

Strategic Importance:

This expansion supports:

  • Long-term demand capture
  • Entry into higher-value product categories
  • Strengthening of export and institutional business

 

Balance Sheet Strength Remains a Key Advantage

Polycab continues to maintain a strong financial position:

  • Net cash expected to rise to ~₹47.8 billion by FY28
  • Compared to ~₹41.5 billion in FY26

Why It Matters:

  • Provides flexibility for expansion
  • Reduces financial risk
  • Supports sustained capex without leverage concerns

 

Key Risk: Margin Pressure from Product Mix Shift

Despite the strong outlook, analysts flagged a key risk area:

  • Rising share of exports and institutional sales
  • These segments typically carry lower margins than retail cables business

This could lead to:

  • Short-term EBITDA margin pressure
  • Slight earnings volatility depending on product mix

 

Valuation and Long-Term Outlook

At present, Polycab India trades at approximately:

  • ~34.5x FY28 estimated EPS

Growth Drivers Ahead:

  • Strong demand in infrastructure and housing sectors
  • Continued market share gains
  • Scaling FMEG profitability
  • Capacity expansion in high-margin segments

Overall Outlook:

The company is increasingly seen as a multi-year structural growth story, supported by execution strength, industry consolidation, and improving business diversification.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BrokerageUpgrades
  • #CablesAndWires
  • #EarningsGrowth
  • #EarningsUpgrade
  • #financialresults
  • #FMEGBusiness
  • #IndianEquityMarket
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