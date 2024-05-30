iifl-logo
Power demand touches record high of 246.1 GW on Wednesday

30 May 2024 , 08:37 AM

India’s northwest and central regions are still suffering from an unparalleled heatwave, and the country’s peak electricity demand reached a record 246.1 GW till 0300 pm on Wednesday.

In September of last year, 243 GW, including shortage, was the previous record for peak demand. Last year, 240 GW of the peak demand was satisfied. According to a government official, peak demand that, if any, could not be satisfied today would become accessible in a day.

The government’s projected peak of 235 GW for sun hours in May was exceeded by the demand for electricity. Peak power demand this month was expected by the electricity ministry to be 235 GW during the day and 225 GW during the evening. At 530 p.m. on Wednesday, the nation’s capital registered its highest-ever peak of 8,302 MW.

This summer, it exceeded the anticipated peak demand of up to 8,200 MW. In May, Delhi experienced its first 12-day stretch of peak power consumption above 7000 MW this year. On May 22, the city’s peak electricity demand was recorded at 8,000 MW. According to a Tata Power Delhi Distribution spokesperson who talked to ET, “the ongoing heat wave across north India is leading to a sharp demand surge for electricity in the national capital.”

The peak power demand in their respective areas was satisfied, according to Delhi’s BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd.

