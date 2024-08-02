iifl-logo

RailTel Corporation’s Q1 net profit up by 25% y-o-y to ₹49 Crore

2 Aug 2024 , 11:25 AM

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd reported a 25.2% YoY rise in net profit to ₹48.7 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

RailTel Corporation of India reported a quarterly net profit of ₹38.9 Crore in a regulatory filing. The company’s revenue from operations climbed by 19.4% to ₹558.1 Crore, up from ₹467.6 Crore the previous fiscal year.

EBITDA increased by 14.8% to ₹103.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹90.1 Crore the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 18.5% in the reporting quarter, compared to 19.3% in the first quarter of FY24.

RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise, is an ICT provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, with a Pan-India optical fibre network. The OFC network includes various rural locations as well as key towns and cities around the country.

At around 10.53 AM, RailTel Corporation was trading 1.20% higher at ₹502.35, against the previous close of ₹496.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹508.80, and ₹481.10, respectively.

