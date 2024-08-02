RailTel Corporation’s Q1 net profit up by 25% y-o-y to ₹49 Crore

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd reported a 25.2% YoY rise in net profit to ₹48.7 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.
RailTel Corporation of India reported a quarterly net profit of ₹38.9 Crore in a regulatory filing. The company’s revenue from operations climbed by 19.4% to ₹558.1 Crore, up from ₹467.6 Crore the previous fiscal year.
EBITDA increased by 14.8% to ₹103.4 Crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹90.1 Crore the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 18.5% in the reporting quarter, compared to 19.3% in the first quarter of FY24.
RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise, is an ICT provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, with a Pan-India optical fibre network. The OFC network includes various rural locations as well as key towns and cities around the country.
At around 10.53 AM, RailTel Corporation was trading 1.20% higher at ₹502.35, against the previous close of ₹496.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹508.80, and ₹481.10, respectively.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.