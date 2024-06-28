iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RBL Bank to raise up to ₹6,500 crore through debt & equity

28 Jun 2024 , 01:14 PM

On Thursday (June 27), private sector lender RBL Bank announced that its board of directors has approved plans to raise capital through both equity and debt instruments. The board approved raising up to ₹3,500 Crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) by issuing equity shares. This fundraising will take place in one or more tranches, and it will account for up to 15% of the bank’s post-issue paid-up equity share capital.

The plan requires shareholder approval as well as regulatory and statutory clearances.

The board has approved the issue of debt instruments up to ₹3,000 Crore through private placement. The issuance will also comply with the applicable SEBI Listing Regulations and will require shareholder and regulatory clearance.

Issue of debt securities, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis, from time to time, aggregating to ₹3,000 Crore, pursuant to Section 42 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, applicable SEBI Listing Regulations and subject to the approval of the Members and such Regulatory / Statutory approvals as may be applicable, stated the bank.

RBL Bank, formerly Ratnakar Bank Limited, is a private sector Indian bank located in Mumbai that was founded in 1943. It provides services in five categories: corporate banking, commercial banking, branch banking and retail liabilities, retail assets, and treasury and financial market operations.

At around 1.06 PM, RBL Bank was trading 0.62% higher at ₹264.60, against the previous close of ₹262.96 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹270.39, and ₹263.06, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • RBL Bank
  • RBL Bank Fund
  • RBL Bank Fund Raise
  • RBL Bank news
  • RBL Bank Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.