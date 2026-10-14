Reliance Power share price drops 1.05% as ED's seizure order of about Rs 2027 crore hits sentiment

The shares of Reliance Power closed lower on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a provisional seizure order over the assets worth around ₹2,027 crore in relation to the company.

The order covers shares of the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sasan Power Ltd, and Rs 6.16 crore in bank balances.

Reliance Power shares ended at Rs 19.82 on the NSE, down 1.05% from the previous closing of Rs 20.03. The stock traded between Rs 19.73 and Rs 20.10 during the day.

The company has contested the allegations pertaining to the case, saying that the overseas investment which is the center of the issue had been made with the necessary approvals.

Reason for ED’s seizure order against Reliance Power

The case concerns foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) raised in 2006 and an overseas investment in the Singapore-based subsidiary made in 2008.

The ED’s provisional order covers Reliance Power shares in Sasan Power which are Rs 2,026.65 crore and bank balances of Rs 6.16 crore. The company has said that the case pertains to an alleged violation of Section 4 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

Reliance Power has contested the allegation, saying that the overseas investment was made with approval.

The order was provisional and has to be confirmed by the competent authority, and the company has said that no penalty has been imposed.

Why Sasan power shares are part of ED order against Reliance power

The company has said that the shares covered by the order were pledged in favor of Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) under security arrangements that have been in place for more than 10 years.

The seizure order prevents Reliance from transferring or selling the specified assets and also prohibits pledging, encumbering or otherwise dealings with them while the restrictions in place.

The implications go beyond just the market reaction as the assets are linked to existing security arrangements, and the next steps will be dependent on the proceedings and the order of the competent authority.

Reliance Power has said that it is reviewing the implications and will take appropriate steps to safeguard its interests and those of its stake.

Reliance power share price: Key levels

Particulars Details Previous close ₹20.03 Opening price ₹19.86 Intraday high ₹20.10 Intraday low ₹19.73 Closing price ₹19.82 Daily change -1.05% Year-to-date change -42% One-year change -55%

Reliance Power: Stock performance

The latest fall adds to the losses in a longer period. According to the reported data from NSE, shares of Reliance Power have fallen 42% so far in 2026 and 55% over the past year.

The ED order adds the regulatory issue to be watched out for from a shareholder’s point of view. However, the facts that the order is provisional and the company’s position are different from the point of view of the regulators.

The proceedings have not concluded, and the seizure order should not be seen as a final determination of the allegations.

The investors will be waiting to see what further disclosures the company makes and any updates to the order.

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