Reliance Share Price Jumps 8%, Takes Market Capitalisation Above ₹17 Lakh Crore

The stock of Reliance Industries Ltd. surged over 8 percent on November 02, 2026, pushing the market capitalisation to over Rs 17 lakh crore, the highest positive movement in the stock so far in 2026 after April 2020. The rally came after the company posted record Q2 FY27 earnings.

Key Highlights

The company posted record Consolidated revenues of Rs 3.62 lakh crore in the quarter, reflecting a YoY growth of 28 percent.

The O2C business clocked in revenue of Rs 2.32 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 44.2 percent YoY. EBITDA margins were at Rs 25,203 crore, reflecting a growth of 67.9 percent.

Jio Platforms saw revenue growth of 11.3 percent to Rs 47,485 crore in the year under review, due to higher customer base, higher ARPU and growth in digital businesses.

Record Q2 FY27 revenues, EBITDA and profits for Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries reported consolidated revenue of Rs 3.62 lakh crore in the July-September quarter, reflecting a growth of 28 percent. The company added that consolidated EBITDA was up 24 percent to a record Rs 62,409 crore.

Reliance Industries reported its best-ever quarter with net profits jumping 34 percent to a record Rs 29,550 crore. The company added that it clocked record revenues and EBITDA.

The O2C business clocked in revenues of Rs 2.32 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 44.2 percent. EBITDA jumped 67.9 percent to Rs 25,203 crore. Transportation fuel cracks jumped during the quarter to range between 3-3.7 times over last year.

In its annual report, Reliance Industries said Jio Platforms clocked in revenue growth of 11.3 percent to Rs 47,485 crore. EBITDA jumped 16.6 percent to Rs 21,879 crore. The conglomerate added that this came from increased subscriber base, higher average revenue per user (ARPU) and scaling up of new digital services.

Reliance Industries hits Rs 1,259 mark as market cap crosses Rs 17 lakh crore

Reliance Industries hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,260 on NSE, which means its intraday gains were of 8.1 percent. This took the market capitalisation to roughly Rs 17.05 lakh crore.

The stock was the biggest gainer in the Nifty. The Sensex is currently trading at 75,035, up 575 points as of 01:34 Pm. The Nifty is trading at 23,228. 10, up 175.05 points.

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