RITES, Andal Diesel Shed sign maintenance agreement

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by RITES Ltd., a leading transportation infrastructure consultant, with Eastern Railway’s Andal Diesel Shed in Asansol Division, West Bengal. With regard to the Andal Diesel Shed facility, this Memorandum of Understanding establishes a framework for cooperation on major schedule repair and maintenance of Diesel-Electric Locomotives held by RITES and other clients.

At the MoU signing ceremony were Dr. Deepak Tripathi, Director (Technical), RITES, and Sh. C N Singh, DRM/Asansol.

The cooperation seeks to expedite the process of maintaining and repairing diesel locomotives. As part of this partnership, the Andal Diesel Shed will carry out the maintenance tasks, and RITES will secure or identify business prospects for higher schedule repairs.

With a broad range of services and a large geographic reach, RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a major force in India’s transport consulting and engineering industries. With half a century of experience, the organisation has worked on projects in more than fifty countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and South America.

