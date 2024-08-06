RITES Gets ₹155-Crore GST Demand

RITES Ltd has received a show cause notice from the Haryana state goods and services tax department, demanding ₹155 crore for inconsistencies in GST returns from July 2017 to March 2018.

The show cause notice is for inconsistencies in the annual return of GST-9 and GST-9C, including excess input tax credit availed, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday night.

The notice includes tax demand of ₹48.1 crore, interest of ₹59.1 crore and penalty of ₹48.1 crore, the company said.

The impact of the notice on the company will be limited to the extent of final tax liability, RITES said, adding that it will respond to the notice within the specified time.