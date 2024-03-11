iifl-logo-icon 1
RVNL secures order worth ₹543 Crore from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail

11 Mar 2024 , 10:17 AM

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a major railway construction company, said on March 9 that it secured an order from the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation to design and build an elevated viaduct, five elevated metro stations, and a ramp between chainages.

According to the company’s exchange statement, the order is projected to be implemented in about three years, with a total cost of ₹543 Crore.

This is the company’s second order in short succession. RVNL won a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL) to construct distribution infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh’s south zone. The project has a total cost of ₹888.56 Crore and is expected to be finished within 24 months.

In a recent investor call, the business stated that it had an order book of over ₹65,000 Crore, which accounts for almost half of the nominated, average railway projects, and half of the market.

Vande Bharat trains accounted for almost ₹9,000 Crore of the whole order book, with numerous Metro projects contributing ₹7,000 Crore. Not only that, but RVNL has obtained projects for electricity, transmission lines, and other areas. The organisation is also aggressively developing into other segments and looking into chances for projects in other nations.

RVNL has already signed a deal for four projects in Kyrgyzstan. Furthermore, the business has filed a detailed project report (DPR) for the Balekechi and Kara catch lines.

RVNL, under the Ministry of Railways, develops, finances, and implements rail infrastructure projects. The company’s stock performance has also been extraordinary, with a staggering 264% increase in the markets.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM

13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM

13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

